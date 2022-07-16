Pitt students to pay more for tuition, housing and dining next semester

Pitt students to pay more for tuition, housing and dining next semester

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — University of Pittsburgh students can expect their tuition to go up next semester.

The board of trustees approved the budget on Thursday. It includes a 3.5 percent tuition increase for in-state undergrads and a 5.5 percent increase for out-of-state students at the Oakland campus. Students at Pitt's four regional campuses will see a 2 percent increase.

On-campus housing and dining costs will also be more expensive.