Pitt students, alumni, fans gather to sign banner in support of Damar Hamlin

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - University of Pittsburgh fans took every opportunity to honor Damar Hamlin at Saturday's men's basketball game against Clemson. While they may have lost, they remain in good spirits, knowing their fellow Panther is getting stronger every day.

One by one, young and old, Pitt students, alumni, and members of the community put pen to paper to write a note to Damar Hamlin.

Junior William Generett III made sure to get to the Petersen Events Center early, so he could send his well-wishes to his fellow Panther.

The university invited folks to sign a banner before the men's basketball game.

"I just said, 'hey, like, we're here for you, fighting for you. Keep fighting and hail to Pitt,'" Generett said. "Any way we can support him and his family as he's recovering from this, it's amazing."

It was nearly one week ago when the Buffalo Bills safety went into cardiac arrest in the middle of a game against the Bengals, leaving fans in shock.

"Our hearts just dropped," Renae Crider of Beaver County said.

"I was just heartbroken, immediately hoping that he was okay," Generett said.

They also wanted to do anything they could to show Hamlin how much they cared.

"Pitt's a family, and football's a family," Elizabeth Aaron, whose son is a Pitt sophomore, said.

"I mean, there's people wanting to sign the banner because they're all Pitt fans, and they want the best for this young man," Arian Yaworski of South Fayette said.

The turnout was so great the banner needed to be flipped over so more people could take part.

"This is what Pittsburgh's all about," Shawn Kramer, a Pitt alum, said.

They feel it's the least they can do.

"Pitt embodies what Pittsburgh is, community, love, friendship, and all of those are things that he embraces too," Generett said.

When it came time for the game to start, staff hung the banner inside the arena for all to see. Hamlin's No. 3 is on display, surrounded by love.

"He's done right by the city, so we should do right by him," Kramer said.

During the game, fans also held up signs of Hamlin's jersey number when the team made three-pointers.

The university plans to give Hamlin the banner when he returns during the offseason.