Pitt names JJ Laster wide receivers coach

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- JJ Laster has been named Pitt's new wide receivers coach.

Coach Pat Narduzzi announced the move on Monday. Laster joins Pitt from Old Dominion. He spent the past three full seasons at Western Carolina, where he worked with Kade Bell, who was hired as Pitt's offensive coordinator in December.

"It was apparent upon first meeting JJ that he is a tremendous teacher and leader of young men," Narduzzi said in a news release. "He is the type of coach who will provide leadership well beyond the field and impact our players' lives outside of football. Our entire team is really going to enjoy getting to know him."

"JJ has a great understanding of Coach Bell's offense given their really successful collaborations at WCU," Narduzzi continued. "We are looking forward to getting JJ started as we prepare for spring ball."

In 2023, Pitt says the Western Carolina Catamounts led the Football Championship Subdivision in total offense with an average of 504.1 yards per game. The team also ranked third in passing offense and fourth in scoring.

"I am incredibly honored and blessed to join Coach Narduzzi's staff at the University of Pittsburgh," Laster said in a statement. "I know there is a great tradition of wide receiver excellence at Pitt. We are going to work tremendously hard to build on that rich history. I'm really looking forward to getting to Pitt to meet our players and prepare for a great spring."

Pitt has been making changes to its coaching staff. Last month, Pitt parted ways with three offensive coaches. Just last week, the Panthers announced the hiring of Tim Daoust as defensive line coach.