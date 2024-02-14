Pitt Football hires Tim Daoust as defensive line coach

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pitt Panthers announced the hiring of Tim Daoust as the new defensive line coach.

Daoust spent the last three seasons at East Carolina where he was the special teams coordinator and assistant coach for defensive ends and outside linebackers.

"Tim and I have known each other for years and he's an incredibly impressive person and coach," said Pitt Chris Bickell '97 Head Football Coach Pat Narduzzi. "He has coached everything on defense and is a tremendously effective teacher and evaluator. From a personal standpoint, he is a great family man and values developing relationships. I'm really excited about bringing him to Pitt and I know our players and staff will really enjoy working with him."

Daoust has more than 20 years of experience as an assistant coach, mainly with a focus on defense and special teams at the college football level. This will be a return to the ACC for Daoust who worked at Syracuse from 2011 until 2015 where he served as defensive line coach and then was promoted to assistant head coach and special teams coordinator.

"My family and I are incredibly excited to join one of the most tradition-rich programs in all of college football," Daoust said. "Pat has long been a mentor for me. I understand and embrace the responsibility of the position. I'm ready to get to work on bringing another championship to Pitt."

During Daoust's time at ECU, the Pirates rose in the defensive rankings in tackles for loss, rising as high as 17th in tackles for loss in the FBS.

While he was at Syracuse, Daoust coached two highly-touted prospects including Chandler Jones who was taken in the first round by New England in 2012, and Jay Bromley who was taken by the Giants in 2013.

This will be a reunion for Daoust and Narduzzi as both spent time together at Northern Illinois in 2002-03 and Cincinnati in 2005.