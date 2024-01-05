Pitt football parts way with 3 offensive coaches

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh football program is making changes to its coaching staff.

In a news release on Friday, the program announced assistant coaches Dave Borbely, Andre Powell and Tim Salem will not return for the 2024 season. Borbely coached the offensive line, Powell was the special teams coordinator and running backs coach, and Salem coached tight ends.

"I want to express my gratitude to Dave, Andre and Tim for their work and commitment throughout their tenures with Pitt football," Narduzzi said in Friday's university-issued release. "On behalf of our entire program, I wish them and their families the very best personally and professionally."

Borbely spent the last six years as Pitt's offensive line coach. Before joining the Panthers in 2018, he spent time coaching at the University of Maryland, the University of Virginia and the University of Louisville, among others.

Powell joined Pitt's staff in 2015 as special teams coordinator and running backs coach after spending four years on the staff at Maryland.

Salem has been at Pitt for the last nine years coaching the team's tight ends. He has coached at multiple programs since beginning coaching in college in 1985.

In November 2023, the Panthers fired offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. For the last two seasons, Cignetti was the team's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. In December 2023, Pitt hired Kade Bell as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Last season, Pitt went 3-9, including a 2-6 mark in Atlantic Coast Conference play.