Pitt Panthers earn Sun Bowl berth against UCLA Bruins

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Panthers have learned their bowl game and opponent.

Pitt (8-4, 5-3 ACC) will battle the UCLA Bruins (9-3, 6-3 Pac-12) in the 2022 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, the Atlantic Coast Conference and Sun Bowl Association announced Sunday afternoon.

Pitt is 2-2 in four prior trips to the Sun Bowl. In previous games in El Paso, the Panthers defeated Kansas (33-19 in 1975) and Texas A&M (31-28 in 1989) before falling to Oregon State (3-0 in 2008) and Stanford (14-13 in 2018) in the second-oldest bowl game in all of college football, behind only the Rose Bowl, Pitt officials said via a press release.

CBS Sports will televise the contest nationally, with KDKA-TV airing the game in Pittsburgh.

First published on December 4, 2022 / 4:45 PM

