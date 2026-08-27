Pitcairn K-9 finds suspect hiding in closet under 8-foot pile of clothes

A man was taken into custody after police said Pitcairn K-9 Maxx found him hiding in a closet under an 8-foot-tall pile of clothes.

In a Facebook post, the Pitcairn Police Department said it was called around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday to help a neighboring police department carry out a felony warrant at a home.

Police said multiple commands were given by local officers, but the man refused to exit. K-9 Maxx was deployed, but commands to exit continued to go unanswered, Pitcairn police said.

K-9 Maxx then searched the building, which police said had multiple floors and rooms. He pulled to the third floor and alerted authorities to a walk-in closet "with clothes stacked approximately 8 feet high," police said. That's where K-9 Maxx found the suspect hiding.

K-9 Maxx (Photo: Pitcairn Police Department/Facebook)

"His proximity alert locked onto movement in the closet where the male was hiding under the clothes," police wrote in a Facebook post. "Commands were given for the suspect to exit the closet."

Police said the man was taken into custody without further incident. Pitcairn police didn't identify the suspect, nor did they say what charges he had been wanted on.