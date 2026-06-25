Pirates unveil new Legacy Hall at PNC Park

The Pittsburgh Pirates have unveiled a new memorabilia display and event space within PNC Park.

Legacy Hall, which is located next to the left field entrance of PNC Park along Federal Street, is a new space in the stadium that features a large collection of Pirates memorabilia along with an event space that can accommodate up to 150 people.

The team said that Legacy Hall will be open to all ticketed fans on game days, as long the space isn't being used for a private event.

Memorabilia items on display inside Legacy Hall include a section honoring Hall of Famer Dave Parker, a wall of autographed baseballs, the original home plate from Forbes Field, a model display of Three Rivers Stadium, and more.

Legacy Hall, located near the left field entrance of PNC Park along Federal Street, features memorabilia throughout franchise history along with an event space that can accommodate as many as 150 people. Pittsburgh Pirates

"We are excited to open a new space that will house and highlight many artifacts and select artwork from our organization's rich history. Legacy Hall is not just an area to showcase memorabilia; it is also one of the more unique event and meeting spaces in the city, and we look forward to seeing its many uses," said Pirates President Travis Williams.

In addition to being accessible on game days, Legacy Hall will serve as the starting point for tours of PNC Park.