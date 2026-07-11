Pirates trade for bullpen help and another bat amid pitching woes and injuries

On Friday night, the Pirates announced they had acquired an infielder as well as a left-handed pitcher from the Chicago White Sox.

Coming to Pittsburgh from Chicago are infielder Jacob Gonzalez and pitcher Brandon Eisert. In order to acquire the pair of players, the Pirates sent left-handed pitcher Jaden Woods and the 34th overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft.

"We believe in this team, and we discussed multiple ways to use the compensation pick to strengthen it," said Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington in a release from the club. "Jacob Gonzalez can complement Nick Gonzales and Jared Triolo on the left side of the infield in Konnor Griffin's absence. He's also a versatile, left-handed hitter who has taken significant steps this season, and who we believe in long-term."

Gonzalez, a 2023 first-round pick by the White Sox, went 21-for-86 (a .244 batting average), with four doubles, two home runs, 17 RBIs, eight walks, and 11 runs in 30 games during his first stint in the majors.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old Eisert has a 2-1 record with a 5.93 ERA and 32 strikeouts over 25 appearances with the White Sox this year.

Last year, he ranked sixth among left-handed relievers in the American League in appearances with 69 and eighth in strikeouts with 73.

"Brandon Eisert makes us even deeper in left-handed relief," Cherington added.

The Pirates will have several picks in the 2026 MLB Draft this weekend, including five picks in the top 110, four of them coming in the top 80. The first round of the draft will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, and the Pirates are slated to pick 5th overall.