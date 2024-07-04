Pirates right-handed pitcher Jared Jones placed on the 15-day injured list

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of the Pirates' young arms is headed to the 15-day injured list.

The team announced on Thursday morning that right-handed pitcher Jared Jones has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a right lat strain.

So far this season, the 22-year-old pitcher has recorded a 5-6 record with an ERA of 3.56, and 98 strikeouts over 16 starts.

In a corresponding move, the Pirates have recalled outfielder Joshua Palacios from Triple-A Indianapolis.

With Indianapolis, Palacios was hitting .311 with five doubles, one home run, and eight RBIs in 21 games. In his last 13 games, he's hit at .362 with four doubles, a home run, and six RBIs.

The Pirates will take on the Cardinals today at 12:35 at PNC Park and they look to take the series following a walk-off, extra innings 5-4 victory on Wednesday night. They finish up their current homestand this weekend in a four-game series against the New York Mets.