Watch CBS News
Sports

Pirates right-handed pitcher Jared Jones placed on the 15-day injured list

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: July 3, 2024
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: July 3, 2024 13:10

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of the Pirates' young arms is headed to the 15-day injured list. 

The team announced on Thursday morning that right-handed pitcher Jared Jones has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a right lat strain. 

So far this season, the 22-year-old pitcher has recorded a 5-6 record with an ERA of 3.56, and 98 strikeouts over 16 starts. 

In a corresponding move, the Pirates have recalled outfielder Joshua Palacios from Triple-A Indianapolis. 

With Indianapolis, Palacios was hitting .311 with five doubles, one home run, and eight RBIs in 21 games. In his last 13 games, he's hit at .362 with four doubles, a home run, and six RBIs. 

The Pirates will take on the Cardinals today at 12:35 at PNC Park and they look to take the series following a walk-off, extra innings 5-4 victory on Wednesday night. They finish up their current homestand this weekend in a four-game series against the New York Mets. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.