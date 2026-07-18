Valdez and Gonzalez homer, Jones strikes out 9 as Pirates roll to 7-1 win over Guardians in Game 1

Esmerlyn Valdez and Jacob Gonzalez hit two-run homers, Jared Jones struck out nine in five innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Cleveland Guardians 7-1 on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Nick Gonzales added a solo shot in the sixth inning as the Pirates extended their winning streak to four games. At 51-47, it is the first time they are at least four games over .500 after the All-Star break since Sept. 25, 2018.

Cleveland All-Star rookie second baseman Travis Bazzana had an RBI triple in the third inning to drive in Steven Kwan for the lone run as the Guardians had a four-game winning streak snapped.

Pittsburgh's 128 homers are fifth in the majors. Gonzalez put the Pirates on the board with a two-run drive to right field that went 428 feet off Cleveland starter Gavin Williams (10-5). Valdez extended Pittsburgh's advantage to 4-1 in the sixth when he connected on a fastball and drove it over the wall in right-center.

Jones (2-1) allowed one run on three hits and walked one. After throwing six perfect innings in a no-decision against Atlanta on July 8, the right-hander retired the first eight Cleveland hitters before Kwan's base hit to left. Dating back to Jones' July 2 outing against Philadelphia, he became only the third Pirates pitcher since 1957 to retire at least 30 batters in a row. Harvey Haddix retired 38 straight during two outings in 1959 and Jim Bibby got out 32 straight across two games in 1981.

Williams gave up five runs on seven hits in six innings. It was the second time in the right-hander's four-year career that he had allowed three home runs in a game.

Cleveland's Logan Allen makes his first start of the year in the nightcap. The Pirates are expected to go with a bullpen game, but have not named an opener.