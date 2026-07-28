Pirates rally but lose in extra innings to Diamondbacks

James McCann singled in the winning run in the 12th inning with his fourth hit of the game and the Arizona Diamondbacks held on for an 8-7 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night despite blowing a six-run lead.

Brandon Lowe and Bryan Reynolds hit back-to-back home runs for the Pirates to spark a three-run rally against closer Paul Sewald in the ninth to tie the game at 6-all and force extra innings. Lowe's two-run shot was his team-leading 22nd of the season.

It was Sewald's third blown save in 27 opportunities.

The Pirates also had a three-run eighth to make it 6-3 on RBI singles by Ryan O'Hearn, Endy Rodríguez and Marcell Ozuna.

Both teams scored runs in the 10th on errors.

Geraldo Carillo (1-0) got his first major league win as the Diamondbacks won for the 11th time in 17 games. McCann's winning hit came off Wilbur Dotel (1-3).

The Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt pitched seven scoreless innings, left with a 6-0 lead, and was in line to win his career-high sixth consecutive start since returning from Triple-A Reno on June 30. However, the bullpen blew the lead.

Pfaadt gave up six hits, struck out four and walked one. He was a 13-game winner last year but was sent to the minor leagues on June 4 after struggling.

Pirates rookie Bubba Chandler struggled to get through four innings. Four of the five runs Chandler allowed were earned, and he surrendered eight hits as he put the Pirates in a five-run hole.

The Pirates had 14 hits, including two each from Jake Mangum, Lowe, O'Hearn, Nick Gonzales and Ozuna.

Diamondbacks LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (9-3, 2.64 ERA) starts the rubber game of the three-game series Wednesday against RHP Jared Jones (2-1, 3.72).