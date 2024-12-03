Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Pierce The Veil bringing headlining tour to Pittsburgh area in 2025

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rock-punk outfit Pierce The Veil will return to the Pittsburgh area in 2025 as part of a newly announced global headlining tour.

The "I Can't Hear You Tour" will cover 46 dates across North America, Europe, and Latin America. The San Diego three-piece will hit the stage at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown on May 25, 2025.

The shows will include music from all five of the band's studio albums, including 2023's "Jaws of Life."

In a statement accompanying the tour announcement, the band said, "...this tour is a monument to everything we've built with our fans. These shows will honor our roots, spanning all five albums and the music that brought us here. We're bringing to life the songs you've been waiting to hear. This will be our largest, loudest, and most unforgettable tour yet."

More recently, the band acted as support for blink-182 during the "One More Time" tour.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale on Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets are also available with various presales, which began on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Garrett Behanna

Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.