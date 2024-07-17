PIAA Board of Directors set to meet today to discuss competitive balance rule amid battle with Aliquippa

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - On Wednesday, the PIAA Board of Directors is expected to hold its annual summer meeting.

The board will be considering changing the competitive balance rule which would affect how schools are classified when it comes to competition.

This meeting is happening just one day after the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court heard the case between PIAA and Aliquippa over its football classification.

Aliquippa has continued its fight against being moved up to 5A under the PIAA's competitive balance rule.

Aliquippa's fight continues

On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court heard arguments on Tuesday from both Aliquippa and the PIAA and the judge's decision is pending, according to a report from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post Gazette.

Back in May, the Beaver County Court of Common Pleas ruled in favor of the district, saying they could remain in 4A.

Aliquippa was moved up from 4A to 5A after winning the state championship this past season. The district's attorney, Tina Miller, said the competitive balance rule and competition classification formula are irrational and unconstitutional.

"It's been our concern from day one, is the health and safety," Head Coach Mike Warfield said at the time. "Also they never allowed us to start from our enrollment. That's all we asked for. When this rule was initiated, we had the competitive spirit before the competitive rule and they never allowed us to start from our enrollment, they started us with where they told us to play. That's where we chose to play. I don't want to be forced to play up three, four classes higher than our enrollment."

The ruling of Commonwealth Court Judge Patricia A. McCullough is pending.