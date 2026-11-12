Phoebe Bridgers to bring "The Lost Tour" to Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena in 2027

After a sold-out and successful first leg of her tour, singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers has announced additional North American shows, including a stop in Pittsburgh next year.

"The Lost Tour" will be at PPG Paints Arena on March 12, 2027.

Artist presale will begin on November 18, and the general public will have the chance to purchase tickets on November 20. Fans will be able to pre-register for the presale on her website at this link.

The presale will take place on two separate days in order to avoid queue traffic, and the selection of fans will be determined at random.

Registration is open until November 15, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. local time.

The show will also be a phone- and device-free show, as fans will be asked to secure their phones in Yondr pouches once they arrive. Smartwatches, glasses, headphones, cameras, and other recording devices will not be allowed inside the venue. Those who require phones will be able to access them in designated phone use areas.

Along with Pittsburgh, she will make stops in Cleveland on March 7, Baltimore on March 10, and State College, Pa., on March 19.

The tour begins on November 23 with two shows in Dublin, Ireland.