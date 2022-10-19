Watch CBS News
Local News

Phipps 'Garden Railroad' exhibit recreates national parks in miniature

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (10/19)
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (10/19) 03:30

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you've never been to a national park, you have the chance to see several -- at least in miniature -- at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens.

Phipps opened an exhibit called "Garden Railroad: Our National Parks" earlier this month which features miniature tributes to the nation's most breathtaking spots. 

kdka-garden-railroad-our-national-parks-1.png
Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens opened its "Garden Railroad: Our National Parks" exhibit to showcase the nation's most beautiful spots in miniature. (Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Steve Willing)

Phipps said the completion of the Northern Pacific Railroad in 1883 connected the east to the west and increased visitation to Yellowstone, the first national park. 

The Garden Railroad has more than 3,500 plants to create a living landscape and features national park staples like Old Faithful, Sequoia's Tunnel Log and an airboat on the waters of Everglades National Park.

Tickets to the exhibit have to be reserved in advance.

First published on October 19, 2022 / 1:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.