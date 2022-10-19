Phipps 'Garden Railroad' exhibit recreates national parks in miniature

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you've never been to a national park, you have the chance to see several -- at least in miniature -- at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens.

Phipps opened an exhibit called "Garden Railroad: Our National Parks" earlier this month which features miniature tributes to the nation's most breathtaking spots.

Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens opened its "Garden Railroad: Our National Parks" exhibit to showcase the nation's most beautiful spots in miniature. (Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Steve Willing)

Phipps said the completion of the Northern Pacific Railroad in 1883 connected the east to the west and increased visitation to Yellowstone, the first national park.

The Garden Railroad has more than 3,500 plants to create a living landscape and features national park staples like Old Faithful, Sequoia's Tunnel Log and an airboat on the waters of Everglades National Park.

Tickets to the exhibit have to be reserved in advance.