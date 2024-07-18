7-month-old baby boy shot while outside with parents in Philadelphia's Holmesburg section, police say

Bicyclist killed in Philadelphia identified as Children's Hospital of Philadelphia doctor Bicyclist killed in Philadelphia identified as Children's Hospital of Philadelphia doctor 02:22

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 7-month-old baby boy was shot while sitting on the front lawn with his mother and father in Philadelphia's Holmesburg section on Thursday, police said.

The shooting happened on the 4000 block of Meridian Street just before 6 p.m., according to police.

The 7-month-old was shot in his thigh and taken to Nazareth Hospital by a neighbor, police said. He was then transferred to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and placed in stable condition.

Police found two spent shell casings at the scene and believe the shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon. They believe the baby was hit by stray gunfire. The mother and father of the baby weren't hit by the shots from the semi-automatic weapon.

Police said surveillance video captured a woman with dreadlocks wearing a black sweatshirt with a large front graphic and light blue jeans who fired the shots.

The shooter was last seen running toward a driveway on the 4000 block of Meridian Street, according to police.

The motive for the shooting isn't known at this time.