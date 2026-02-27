Pittsburgh-area high school senior appears in court after being charged in "sextortion" scheme

A Peters Township High School student appeared in court for a preliminary hearing on charges he sextorted more than 20 victims under the age of 18.

Lawyers for the 18-year-old Zachariah Meyers asked the judge if he could be let out on bond, but that request was denied as the judge said he is a flight risk and remains a threat to the community.

Meyers initially faced more than 300 charges, but that number has been reduced to 67.

Inside the highly secured courtroom in the Washington County Courthouse, the district attorney made the decision to reduce the number of charges, and Meyers's attorney waived the remaining 67 charges to trial.

He was arrested earlier this year after he allegedly catfished 21 boys ranging in age from 14 to 17 on social media. He pretended to be an adult film star in the Netherlands.

"We respect the judge's decision today, although we strongly disagree with it," said Meyers's defense attorney. "However, in this case, there is one condition that even if you accept the allegations as true, you get rid of internet access, and there is no danger anymore."

Meyers remains in the Washington County Jail without bond.

His parents were in the courtroom but were not made available for comment.

Investigation leads to a high school senior

After executing a search warrant at Meyers' home on Windermere Court earlier this year, police said they took Meyers into custody, and a search of his phone found evidence that tied him to the social media accounts that targeted the minors.

According to the criminal complaint, the victims told police that Meyers asked them to send nude photos or make pornographic videos.

In one instance, Meyers was accused of coercing a victim into filming himself having sex with two men and then said he needed something to "keep my silence," according to the criminal complaint.

"The safety and well-being of our students, staff, and families remain our highest priority, and we appreciate all the efforts of the Peters Township Police in this matter," a statement from the Peters Township School District said.

The charges included trafficking in minors, sexual abuse of children, sexual exploitation of children, unlawful contact with a minor, and sexual extortion.