Father, 3 daughters killed in Pennsylvania house fire

A father and his three daughters were killed in a house fire in Perry County, Pennsylvania, authorities said.

David Carr, 38, and his three daughters — 16-year-old Makenzie, 16-year-old Hanna and 6-year-old Paige — were killed in the house fire on Sunday, CBS affiliate WHP reported.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police release report, crews were called to a home in the 100 block of North Front Street in Newport Borough on Sunday around 3:30 a.m. for a fire. The Mifflintown Hose Company No. 1 said in a Facebook post that multiple crews from the area responded to the blaze, which was called "a major fire."

"Continued prayers for everyone affected by this call," the fire company said on Facebook.

No other information was released about the blaze, including a cause. The state police fire marshal is investigating.

State police are asking anyone with information or security footage that could assist the investigation to call the Newport barracks at 717-567-3110.