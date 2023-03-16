Emergency injunction shuts down Sails Inn in Uniontown after deadly double shooting

2 killed in shooting at Sails Inn in Uniontown; arrest warrant issued

2 killed in shooting at Sails Inn in Uniontown; arrest warrant issued

2 killed in shooting at Sails Inn in Uniontown; arrest warrant issued

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A judge signed an emergency injunction closing Sails Inn in Uniontown after two people were killed at the bar last week.

Police said the shooting happened after a fight inside the bar on North Gallatin Avenue.

KDKA's Jessica Guay

A warrant is out for the arrest of Daryl Maurice Truley Jr. on multiple charges, including homicide. Investigators have been looking at surveillance video, working to learn if there was more than one shooter.

Officials identified the victims as 28-year-old Tommy Stargell Jr. and 32-year-old Darrell Gregg.

A final hearing on the potential permanent injunction is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Monday.