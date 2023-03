Two killed in shooting at Sails Inn in Uniontown

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two people were killed in a shooting at a bar in Uniontown.

The shooting took place at Sails Inn along North Gallatin Avenue around 12:15 a.m.

Uniontown Police tell KDKA that the victims have been identified as 28-year-old Tommy Stargell, Jr. and 32-year-old Darrell Gregg.

