Pittsburgh company unveils member-only rideshare option for women

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Safety is a top priority for all rideshare companies. Everyone wants to avoid sexual assault, physical assault or simply feeling uneasy.

The vast majority of trips are uneventful, but a new option in Pittsburgh hopes to carve out a niche with women. KDKA consumer investigator Meghan Schiller introduces a new female rideshare club: Periwinkle Ladies Travel Club.

What is the Periwinkle Ladies Travel Club?

"I have big passion just for community. I like to call this the sisterhood of safety," said Phylana Stowers, founder of Periwinkle Ladies Travel Club.

Phylana Stowers first hopped behind the rideshare wheel during the pandemic.

"Ended up speaking to so many women who were happy to see me and see a woman late a night," Stowers said.

That's why she decided an option should exist for people who want it.

"I know there are a lot of people who are like well, is it really necessary? For some women it is, and they should have that option," said Stowers.

Enter the Periwinkle Ladies Travel Club. The new membership-only club launches on Oct.12 in Pittsburgh. Women riders and women drivers are offered in a 15-mile radius around Point State Park.

Stowers said someone unsuccessfully tried this before.

"Someone tried it before and there was a discrimination lawsuit. So, we did work around that by it is a private club with membership and that is how we are handling that situation," said Stowers.

She hopes to attract female students looking for late-night rides, members of the service industry and any female who feels more comfortable in a car with a female driver.

The memberships are discounted right now leading up to the launch date, but they will eventually offer memberships at $50 per year for regular memberships and $25 per year for students or drivers.

Stowers hopes to spread the word and attract potential female drivers interested in her cause.

"We need everybody. We want anybody who wants to participate," Stowers said. "We want to have as big a club as we can have."

The membership registration is live now.