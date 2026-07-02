Peregrine falcon found shot in Luzerne County, prompting investigation

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is trying to figure out who shot a peregrine falcon in Luzerne County, leading to its death.

In a Facebook post, Operation Game Thief said the peregrine falcon was found along Chase Road in the Jackson Township-Shaverstown area in Luzerne County in June. It was found with an injured wing at American Asphalt Paving Company, the warden said.

After the falcon was taken to the Carbon County Environmental Center, it was learned the falcon had been shot. The Game Commission said the falcon had to be euthanized because of its injury.

Because of where it was found and the extent of its injury, it's believed the falcon was shot near the quarry, the Game Commission said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pennsylvania Game Commission's Northeast Region at 1-833-PGC-HUNT or the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001. Tips can also be submitted online.

Peregrine falcons were once at the brink of extinction in Pennsylvania, but they've since made a comeback. There weren't any peregrine falcons nesting in Pennsylvania between about 1959 and 1987 because of the use of the pesticide DDT. The falcons were removed from the federal list in 1999 and Pennsylvania's threatened list in 2021.