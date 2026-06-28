Two dead in early morning crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike

Two people are dead after an early morning crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

According to state police, around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, they were called to a single-vehicle crash near Hempfield Township in Westmoreland County.

A vehicle with two people inside reportedly drove onto an embankment, where it lost control. After losing control, it then hit the overpass, causing it to flip, which trapped the two people inside.

State police said that once fire and rescue crews arrived on the scene, both of the occupants of the vehicle were dead, and the coroner was called to the scene.

The Westmoreland County Coroner's Office identified the driver as Hunter Fronius of Connellsville and the passenger as Raymond Foster, also of Connellsville.

According to the coroner's report, the cause of death for both of the deceased was blunt force injuries, and the manner of death was ruled to be accidental.

The coroner's report also stated that neither of the men in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash.