Pennsylvania trooper hit, killed by tractor-trailer on I-81

A Pennsylvania State Police trooper was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro identified the trooper killed as Michael Pahira, a nearly 20-year veteran who was assigned to Troop L's Frackville station.

According to investigators, Pahira was inspecting a commercial vehicle around 7 a.m. on I-81 South in Cass Township when another tractor-trailer left the roadway, crashing into him and the truck he was inspecting before catching fire. Pahira died from his injuries, police said.

Trooper killed remembered as a hero

"The man died a hero," Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens said during a press conference. "He was an outstanding trooper, an excellent motor carrier enforcement officer. He'd been doing it for a number of years and was considered to be one of our best."

Shapiro said Pahira had just moved back in with his parents to help take care of his mother, who was battling cancer. His friends and family are remembering him for kindness and humor.

"He was a good man and he was a good cop and he was taken from us far too soon as he served our community," Shapiro said.

Crash under investigation

Bivens said it's still unknown what caused the tractor-trailer driver to leave the roadway in the first place, but an investigation is underway. The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment. It's too early to talk about whether there will be any charges, Bivens said.

To honor Pahira, Shapiro ordered the flags to fly at half-staff.