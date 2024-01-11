Pennsylvania attorney general's office launches statewide human trafficking section

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania's attorney general's office is launching a statewide human trafficking section to better investigate and prosecute cases.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office announced the section's creation during January, which is Human Trafficking Prevention Month. The section will take a multidisciplinary approach to tackle human trafficking, the attorney general's office said.

"Human trafficking takes many forms, often exploiting the vulnerabilities of people in need, leaving them with lasting devastation and trauma," said Attorney General Michelle Henry in a news release. "I am proud to announce our office's new section dedicated solely to human trafficking, and look forward to continuing our work with local, state, and federal partners who are making monumental strides to bring these heinous crimes out of the shadows."

The section will work with local, state and federal agencies to investigate and prosecute human trafficking crimes. As victims are often moved across jurisdictional lines, the attorney general's office says collaboration among agencies is critical.

The section will also continue education and outreach efforts, training people to recognize signs of sex trafficking and use best practices to address it.

Just in the past year, the attorney general's office says it prosecuted multiple serious cases. One man, Joseph "Jay" Pulizzi, was arrested for allegedly operating a human trafficking ring across multiple counties, using promises of money, housing and security to exploit at least seven victims experiencing homelessness and drug misuse. The attorney general's office called it a "textbook example" of the tactics often used by human traffickers.

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, call the Pennsylvania State Police Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-292-1919 or contact the National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline by calling or texting 233733 (befree) to 1-888-373-7888.