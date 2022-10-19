Watch CBS News
Pennsylvania State Senate approves new requirement for high school students

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - State lawmakers are moving forward on a new requirement for high school students.

It would give them a course in living as an adult in the modern world.

The state senate approved the bill that requires students to take classes teaching economics and personal finance.

Those courses include credit management, learning about interest and borrowing money, mortgages, and more.

It now heads to the state house.

