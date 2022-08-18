On-duty Pennsylvania State Police trooper charged with DUI

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania State Police trooper is accused of driving intoxicated while on duty.

State police announced Thursday that Joshua Ravel, who is assigned to the York barracks, was charged with DUI and driving on roadways laned for traffic. Law enforcement said he was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his shift on Aug. 15.

He has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of his case, police said in the release.

Ravel has been assigned to the York barracks since graduating from the academy in June 2020.