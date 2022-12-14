Pennsylvania State Police searching for missing 81-year-old Jack Podner

VOLANT, Pa. (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing senior citizen.

Pennsylvania State Police

They are searching for 81-year-old Jack Podner of Volant. He was last seen at his home on December 6 and is believed to be driving a gray 2015 Ford Escape with Pennsylvania plates reading KVY-7914.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in New Castle at 724-598-2211.

