Pennsylvania State Police searching for missing 81-year-old Jack Podner

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

VOLANT, Pa. (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing senior citizen. 

jack-podner-missing.jpg
Pennsylvania State Police

They are searching for 81-year-old Jack Podner of Volant. He was last seen at his home on December 6 and is believed to be driving a gray 2015 Ford Escape with Pennsylvania plates reading KVY-7914. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in New Castle at 724-598-2211. 

First published on December 14, 2022 / 6:36 AM

