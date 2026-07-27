Man accused of exchanging gunfire with Pennsylvania State Police troopers in Indiana County

A man is accused of exchanging gunfire with Pennsylvania State Police troopers in Indiana County.

Pennsylvania State Police said that troopers were called to Valley Road in Young Township just before noon on Sunday and said that Robert Richard II was pointing an automatic rifle at his neighbors' home.

When troopers arrived at the scene, State Police said Richard II opened fire on them.

Responding troopers then returned fire, hitting Richard II in the shoulder, State Police said.

State Police said that Richard II was taken to Forbes Hospital for treatment.

Richard II is facing multiple charges in connection with the incident, including attempted homicide, aggravated assault, assault of a law enforcement officer, simple assault, and reckless endangerment, court records show.

State Police said that Richard II was denied bond, and according to State Police, he has yet to face a preliminary hearing.