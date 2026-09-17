Pennsylvania State Police host "Get to Know Us" day at Point State Park

The Pennsylvania State Police held an event Thursday that had only been held one other time in the commonwealth, but on the other side of the state. This time, they brought their recruitment efforts to western Pennsylvania with "Get to Know Us Day."

Several divisions of state law enforcement were represented as troopers, administrators and other personnel gathered at Point State Park to meet with potential recruits about career opportunities and offer face-to-face interactions with the general public.

"It is a little unlikely to see a bunch of state troopers down in the middle of Pittsburgh, right?" said Trooper Rocco Gagliardi with a smile. "It gives us both angles to showcase to college students and high school kids, and then the general public of what we have to offer."

There were demonstrations from forensic experts, fitness challenges that visitors could participate in, and a K-9 handler with Goran, a German shepherd mix, to greet visitors, among other opportunities.

"Days like this are a little bit more personable for those questions because sometimes kids are afraid to ask in maybe an online setting form, or they're with a thousand peers in an auditorium," said Gagliardi. "No one wants to be the guy or girl that raises their hands and delays class."

Groups of students from nearby universities made stops throughout the afternoon, asking questions and exploring more than 150 possible career opportunities.

"I like everything," said Rylie Alexander, a senior at Waynesburg University. "I like how after three years that you can apply and become a homicide detective. Pennsylvania State Police makes that possible quicker than most police departments."

"We kind of showcase to the public that every couple of years, within our department, if you want a total career change, that's possible," Gagliardi said.

That range of careers spans from operating a police drone to joining the water rescue team to liquor control enforcement.

"Everyone should have a chance to experience this, no matter what major you're in," said Alexander. "If anybody has an opportunity to come to something like this, I feel like you should jump on it because you learn so much knowledge, you're networking, you get to talk to them one-on-one, and they give you the real look of it."

Gagliardi said the state police have planned more recruitment programs, including weekly events in multiple locations starting in January.