15 residents at Pennsylvania senior living facility sent to hospitals amid neglect investigation

More than a dozen residents at a Pennsylvania senior living facility were taken to hospitals for evaluation amid an investigation into suspected abuse, state police announced on Wednesday.

State police said in a news release that they started an investigation into Belle Reve Senior Living Facility on Tuesday after an anonymous tip alleged "suspected medical neglect of residents."

After an initial response and on-site assessments, police said 15 people who live there were taken to four different hospitals for further evaluation. Police didn't release any other details about the nature of the investigation, but said that at this time, "there are no known unmet needs."

Police said since there are so many residents involved, a coordinated multi-agency response was required. The Pike County Department of Public Safety Emergency Management and various fire and EMS resources were used to make sure everyone was evaluated "in a timely and thorough manner," police said.

According to the Belle Reve Senior Living Facility's website, it offers personal care and memory care. The facility in Milford houses 83 residents, troopers said.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing. Pike County detectives and the Pike County Area Agency on Aging are also involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police's Blooming Grove station at 570-226-5718.