Voters heading to polls today to choose candidates in Pennsylvania primary elections

Voters heading to the polls for Pennsylvania primary elections

Voters heading to the polls for Pennsylvania primary elections

Voters heading to the polls for Pennsylvania primary elections

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Numerous candidates for office are hoping that people will pack the polls today in Western Pennsylvania as some races remain razor-thin.

Pennsylvania has a closed primary, which means you can only vote on your registered party's ticket.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. through 8 p.m. throughout the state. As long as you're in line by 8:00, you'll be able to vote. If you still have a mail-in or absentee ballot, you also have until 8:00 tonight to return it to your county's elections office.

One key race to watch is the congressional race between Democrat Congresswoman Summer Lee and her Democratic challenger, Edgewood Councilwoman Bhavini Patel.

Lee is seeking a second term and has the backing of Senators Casey and Fetterman, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, and Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato.

Patel serves on the Edgewood council and says that Lee's progressive agenda doesn't represent the region.

In Pennsylvania's Senate races, Bob Casey and Dave McCormick will appear alone on the ballots after challengers were removed by the state Supreme Court.

KDKA's 2024 Primary Election Guide has all of the information you need from key races, information about polls and mail-in ballots, and county-by-county information.