Two people arrested following months-long, multi-state drug investigation in Pennsylvania and Ohio

A Washington County man finds himself behind bars as of this weekend as a result of a multi-state drug investigation.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, a four-month-long investigation focused on stopping the distribution of several different kinds of drugs, including heroin, cocaine, and crack-cocaine across portions of western Pennsylvania and Ohio.

As a result of the investigation, 53-year-old Archie Orison was taken into custody during a traffic stop on State Route 18 in Burgettstown.

Mugshot of Archie Orison Washington County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

When he was stopped, police said he was in possession of crack cocaine.

Orison is now being housed in the Washington County Correctional Facility.

Meanwhile, after Orison was taken into custody, the Jefferson County Drug Task Force in Ohio executed a search warrant at a home in Steubenville. As a result, another person was taken into custody after being found to be in possession of cocaine, crack cocaine, and more than $15,000 in cash.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said that additional charges are pending against Orison, and additional arrests could follow as a result of the investigation.