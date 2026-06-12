Beloved college lacrosse coach in Alabama died paddleboarding in Pennsylvania

The man who fell off his paddleboard and drowned in Lake Marburg at Codorus State Park in York County, Pennsylvania, has been identified as a beloved college lacrosse coach in Alabama.

Jack Murray died after the paddleboarding accident during severe weather on June 6, the York County Coroner's Office said. Crews searched for the 24-year-old man from Camp Hill for days before his body was found on June 8.

Jack Murray, who fell off his paddleboard and drowned in Pennsylvania, was a beloved college lacrosse coach in Alabama. (Photo Credit: Huntingdon College)

The coroner said Murray was paddleboarding with another person when a storm moved through the area. Both fell off their boards, and Murray never resurfaced. Officials said the other paddleboarder was rescued by a boater and taken ashore. The coroner said Murray was not wearing a life vest.

According to the coroner, Murray's cause of death was drowning, and his manner of death was accidental.

In a statement posted to its website, Huntingdon College in Montgomery said Murray's death was "tragic." He had been an assistant coach with the team for one year.

"Jack fully committed his heart and energy over the last year to the Huntingdon men's lacrosse team," the statement said. "He was exceedingly well-liked by our players and he carried the respect and appreciation of our Head Coach Andrew Carey and everyone who worked alongside him."

The statement went on to say that the college's "thoughts and prayers are with Jack's family, our Men's Lacrosse players and staff, and all of those who were blessed to know him."