Pennsylvania Lottery player wins $1.63 million Match 6 Lotto jackpot

A Pennsylvania Lottery player recently won a $1.63 million jackpot by purchasing a Match 6 Lotto ticket online.

The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 1, 17, 22, 26, 31 and 41, in the Aug. 19 drawing, according to a news release provided by the Pennsylvania Lottery. The jackpot prize is worth $1,630,000 before applicable withholding.

The winner has not yet been identified. Lottery winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated.

The winner has one year from the drawing date to claim the prize. Online winnings will automatically appear in the player's account after the claim has been processed.

More than 54,600 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in Wednesday's drawing.

Match 6 Lotto tickets cost $2 and can be purchased online or at Pennsylvania Lottery retailers. Players select six numbers from 1 to 49, or have numbers randomly selected by a computer.

Match 6 is drawn every evening, and players can purchase up to 26 draws in advance. Lottery officials advise players to check every ticket after each drawing.

Since ticket sales began in 1972, the Pennsylvania Lottery has contributed more than $37.2 billion to programs benefiting older Pennsylvanians, including transportation services, prescription assistance, senior centers and meal programs.