Family of 4-year-old boy shot in Rostraver Township gives update on his recovery

4-year-old boy still in the hospital after shooting in Rostraver Township

ROSTRAVER, Pa. (KDKA) — A 4-year-old boy remains in the hospital after he was shot in Westmoreland County.

It happened Thursday on Gaudio Drive in Rostraver. On Friday, KDKA-TV talked with the child's family. They identified the boy as 4-year-old Ronnie Lynn.

They said he had surgery Thursday night along with a CT scan and is in stable but critical condition.

A spokesperson for the family said the gun was locked in a safe when the incident happened. The Rostraver police chief said the shooting has been ruled as accidental.

"We have determined it was accidental in terms of the firearm going off. However, there is still an active criminal investigation," Chief John Christner said.

Christner talked to KDKA-TV on Friday about the importance of gun safety in hopes to prevent a tragic accident like this from happening again. He said if you are a gun owner and children are in the home, always keep it unloaded and locked up. He added to keep the ammo in a separate location from the gun.

"You got to remember with children, that it's natural, it's human nature that they're going to be curious," Christner said.

He said parents should talk to their children about what to do if they see or find a firearm.

"First and foremost, they are not to touch the firearm. Go to a responsible adult, preferably a parent, and let them know that they found the firearm. Again, I can't emphasize it enough, they should not touch that firearm. It's not a toy," Christner said.

Christner also suggests gun owners get a gun lock.

"We want to remove the possibility of any tragic circumstances similar to what we see here today," Christner said.

While the shooting has been ruled as an accident, police said a criminal investigation is still underway. The family is asking for prayers as the boy continues to recover.