CeaseFirePA says law requiring owners to lock up guns would have prevented Rostraver boy from shooti

For years, local lawmakers and CeaseFirePA have been advocating for child access prevention laws in hopes to protect children from getting their hands on deadly weapons. They say it's that kind of law that could have made a difference a few months ago after investigators said a 4-year-old boy in Rostraver found a loaded handgun on the floor in a bedroom of his home and shot himself. KDKA-TV's Erika Stanish has more.
