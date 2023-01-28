Watch CBS News
Pennsylvania lawmaker proposes legalizing eSports gambling

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - A state lawmaker wants to make it legal to bet on video games. 

Democrat Ed Neilson from Philadelphia said Pennsylvania should add eSports to its gambling portfolio. 

According to Neilson, it's an up-and-coming industry and Pennsylvania is being left behind. 

Neilson said that New Jersey recently legalized eSports betting and other states are doing so. 

