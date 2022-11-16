Pa. Gaming Control Board launches campaign after increase of adults leaving kids to gamble

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is launching a new awareness campaign after seeing an increase of adults leaving children unattended to gamble this year.

The board said its Bureau of Casino Compliance recorded 269 incidents involving 441 minors who were left alone while those who were supposed to be watching them gambled. It's a big jump compared to 171 incidents in 2021 involving 279 minors. Nearly 70 of the cases this year involved children 6 years or younger.

The "Don't Gamble with Kids" campaign was spurred by the board's concern over the number of children left in vehicles in casino parking lots or hotel rooms while adults gambled.

"We are hopeful this campaign will raise awareness not only for those who gamble and are responsible for children, but also for the gaming public who we hope will be more diligent in looking out for children at risk," said Gaming Control Board Executive Director Kevin O'Toole in a press release.

"Ultimately, we want everyone to understand the scope of this problem and know what to do if confronted with a situation in a parking lot, hotel or elsewhere. That is, immediately report the situation to casino or hotel security, who have extensive training on how to appropriately respond."

Adults who leave children unattended to gamble can face up to a lifetime ban by the casino, placement on the board's exclusion list, criminal charges or an investigation by CYS.

The campaign will feature television ads, public service announcements, social media posts, printed materials and a website, www.DontGamblewithKids.org.