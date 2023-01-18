Pennsylvania reports record $5.2 billion in gambling revenue last year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - It was another record for gambling in Pennsylvania.

The Gaming Control Board reported over $5.2 billion in revenue in 2022, up from last year's record of $4.7 billion.

The Rivers Casino Pittsburgh and Live! Casino Pittsburgh combined brought in about $362 million in slot machine revenue, $103 million in table gaming and nearly $20 million in sports wagering.

Revenue from fantasy contests statewide brought in about 24% less revenue than last year and video gaming terminals brought in over $42 million.

A full breakdown can be found on the board's website.