Pennsylvania high school football scores for November 13, 2026

It's another week of playoff football in Pennsylvania. This story will have the latest scores from around the state, so check back for updates on all the games.

Belmont 35, Delaware County Christian School 14

Clairton 28, California 8

Council Rock South 20, North Penn 13

Downingtown East High School 30, Coatesville 27

Garnet Valley 42, West Chester Henderson 7

Great Valley 20, Unionville 17

Malvern Prep 45, Springside Chestnut Hill Academy 10

North Star 16, Berlin-Brothersvalley 7

Northern Bedford 21, Meyersdale 0

Northwestern Lehigh 57, Executive 18

Philadelphia West Catholic 42, Bristol 0

Spring-Ford 28, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 21

West York 44, Conrad Weiser 0

Westinghouse 50, Karns City 21

PIAA Playoffs

District 2

Class 7A

Subregional Final

Williamsport 41, Wyoming Valley West 13

Class 5A

Subregional Final

Abington Heights 42, Hollidaysburg 35

Class 4A

Semifinal

Dallas 14, Wallenpaupack Area High School 6

North Pocono 42, Valley View 0

Class 3A

Championship

Scranton Prep 50, Wyoming 7

Class AA

Championship

Dunmore 45, Lakeland (PA) 13

District 3

Class 6A

Quarterfinal

Bishop McDevitt 42, Mechanicsburg 8

Cedar Crest 21, Manheim Township 10

Central York 42, Cumberland Valley 7

Harrisburg 14, Wilson High School - West Lawn, PA 9

Class 5A

Quarterfinal

Exeter 13, Spring Grove 12

Northern York 21, Ephrata 7

Solanco 42, Conestoga Valley 12

Twin Valley 42, Cocalico 0

Class 4A

Quarterfinal

Hanover 22, Northern Lebanon 21, OT

Lampeter-Strasburg 38, Big Spring 18

Susquehanna Township 29, Littlestown 7

Class 3A

Semifinal

Annville-Cleona 21, Schuylkill Valley 14

Class 2A

Championship

Upper Dauphin 39, York Catholic 7

Class 1A

Championship

Steelton-Highspire 32, Delone Catholic High School 23

District 4

Class 6A

Semifinal

State College 46, Erie McDowell 14

Class 4A

Championship

Shikellamy 28, Jersey Shore 27

Class 3A

Semifinal

Athens 23, Mifflinburg 21

Central Martinsburg 29, Cambria Heights 18

Mount Carmel Area High School 41, Montoursville 7

Class 2A

Semifinal

Mount Union High School 47, Marion Center 7

Richland 20, Bellwood-Antis 19

South Williamsport 43, Bloomsburg 42, OT

Southern Columbia 21, Troy 14

Class 1A

Semifinal

Bishop Guilfoyle 45, Moshannon Valley 14

Bishop McCort 46, Homer-Center 23

Line Mountain 35, Muncy 0

Montgomery 48, Canton 6

WPIAL District 7

Class 6A

Semifinal

Canon-McMillan 24, North Allegheny 21

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 45, Hempfield Area 13

Class 5A

Quarterfinal

North Hills 28, West Allegheny 0

Penn-Trafford 30, Thomas Jefferson 0

Pine-Richland 24, Trinity Washington 6

Upper St Clair 51, Armstrong 14

Class 4A

Semifinal

Montour 37, McKeesport 33

New Castle 36, South Fayette 35

Class 3A

Quarterfinal

Avonworth 42, West Mifflin 13

Belle Vernon 21, Elizabeth-Forward 10

Braddock Hills 42, Aliquippa 7

Hopewell 27, Pittsburgh North Catholic 21

Class 2A

Quarterfinal

Apollo-Ridge 33, Neshannock 21

Bishop Canevin 49, Beaver Falls 12

Seton-LaSalle 48, Ligonier Valley 10

Western Beaver 8, Steel Valley 6

Class 1A

Quarterfinal

Fort Cherry 28, Laurel 0

Shenango 31, Monessen 6

Washington 35, Bethlehem Center 7

WPIAL District 9

Class 1A

Semifinal

Keystone 42, Ridgway 14

Port Allegany 40, Brockway 35

WPIAL District 10

Class 4A

Championship

General McLane 35, Cathedral Prep 31

Class 3A

Semifinal

Hickory 49, Fort LeBoeuf 7

Sharon 27, Grove City 14

WPIAL District 11

Class 6A

Semifinal

Nazareth Area 42, Bethlehem Freedom 27

Parkland 38, Whitehall 28

Class 5A

Championship

Southern Lehigh 26, Pocono Mountain East 20

Class 3A

Semifinal

Notre Dame High School of Green Pond 55, Jim Thorpe 21

Class 2A

Championship

Northern Lehigh 40, Schuylkill Haven 13

Class 1A

Championship

Williams Valley 40, Tri-Valley 7