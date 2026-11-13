Pennsylvania high school football scores for November 13, 2026
It's another week of playoff football in Pennsylvania. This story will have the latest scores from around the state, so check back for updates on all the games.
Belmont 35, Delaware County Christian School 14
Clairton 28, California 8
Council Rock South 20, North Penn 13
Downingtown East High School 30, Coatesville 27
Garnet Valley 42, West Chester Henderson 7
Great Valley 20, Unionville 17
Malvern Prep 45, Springside Chestnut Hill Academy 10
North Star 16, Berlin-Brothersvalley 7
Northern Bedford 21, Meyersdale 0
Northwestern Lehigh 57, Executive 18
Philadelphia West Catholic 42, Bristol 0
Spring-Ford 28, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 21
West York 44, Conrad Weiser 0
Westinghouse 50, Karns City 21
PIAA Playoffs
District 2
Class 7A
Subregional Final
Williamsport 41, Wyoming Valley West 13
Class 5A
Subregional Final
Abington Heights 42, Hollidaysburg 35
Class 4A
Semifinal
Dallas 14, Wallenpaupack Area High School 6
North Pocono 42, Valley View 0
Class 3A
Championship
Scranton Prep 50, Wyoming 7
Class AA
Championship
Dunmore 45, Lakeland (PA) 13
District 3
Class 6A
Quarterfinal
Bishop McDevitt 42, Mechanicsburg 8
Cedar Crest 21, Manheim Township 10
Central York 42, Cumberland Valley 7
Harrisburg 14, Wilson High School - West Lawn, PA 9
Class 5A
Quarterfinal
Exeter 13, Spring Grove 12
Northern York 21, Ephrata 7
Solanco 42, Conestoga Valley 12
Twin Valley 42, Cocalico 0
Class 4A
Quarterfinal
Hanover 22, Northern Lebanon 21, OT
Lampeter-Strasburg 38, Big Spring 18
Susquehanna Township 29, Littlestown 7
Class 3A
Semifinal
Annville-Cleona 21, Schuylkill Valley 14
Class 2A
Championship
Upper Dauphin 39, York Catholic 7
Class 1A
Championship
Steelton-Highspire 32, Delone Catholic High School 23
District 4
Class 6A
Semifinal
State College 46, Erie McDowell 14
Class 4A
Championship
Shikellamy 28, Jersey Shore 27
Class 3A
Semifinal
Athens 23, Mifflinburg 21
Central Martinsburg 29, Cambria Heights 18
Mount Carmel Area High School 41, Montoursville 7
Class 2A
Semifinal
Mount Union High School 47, Marion Center 7
Richland 20, Bellwood-Antis 19
South Williamsport 43, Bloomsburg 42, OT
Southern Columbia 21, Troy 14
Class 1A
Semifinal
Bishop Guilfoyle 45, Moshannon Valley 14
Bishop McCort 46, Homer-Center 23
Line Mountain 35, Muncy 0
Montgomery 48, Canton 6
WPIAL District 7
Class 6A
Semifinal
Canon-McMillan 24, North Allegheny 21
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 45, Hempfield Area 13
Class 5A
Quarterfinal
North Hills 28, West Allegheny 0
Penn-Trafford 30, Thomas Jefferson 0
Pine-Richland 24, Trinity Washington 6
Upper St Clair 51, Armstrong 14
Class 4A
Semifinal
Montour 37, McKeesport 33
New Castle 36, South Fayette 35
Class 3A
Quarterfinal
Avonworth 42, West Mifflin 13
Belle Vernon 21, Elizabeth-Forward 10
Braddock Hills 42, Aliquippa 7
Hopewell 27, Pittsburgh North Catholic 21
Class 2A
Quarterfinal
Apollo-Ridge 33, Neshannock 21
Bishop Canevin 49, Beaver Falls 12
Seton-LaSalle 48, Ligonier Valley 10
Western Beaver 8, Steel Valley 6
Class 1A
Quarterfinal
Fort Cherry 28, Laurel 0
Shenango 31, Monessen 6
Washington 35, Bethlehem Center 7
WPIAL District 9
Class 1A
Semifinal
Keystone 42, Ridgway 14
Port Allegany 40, Brockway 35
WPIAL District 10
Class 4A
Championship
General McLane 35, Cathedral Prep 31
Class 3A
Semifinal
Hickory 49, Fort LeBoeuf 7
Sharon 27, Grove City 14
WPIAL District 11
Class 6A
Semifinal
Nazareth Area 42, Bethlehem Freedom 27
Parkland 38, Whitehall 28
Class 5A
Championship
Southern Lehigh 26, Pocono Mountain East 20
Class 3A
Semifinal
Notre Dame High School of Green Pond 55, Jim Thorpe 21
Class 2A
Championship
Northern Lehigh 40, Schuylkill Haven 13
Class 1A
Championship
Williams Valley 40, Tri-Valley 7