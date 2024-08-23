Pennsylvania high school football scores for August 23, 2024

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — The opening week of high school football is here in Pennsylvania.

With plenty of big storylines for teams throughout Western Pennsylvania, it's going to be an exciting season.

After the games, you can find all the latest scores and highlights from around the state right here!

SEARCH FOR YOUR TEAM'S SCORE:

Lake (OH) 36, McKeesport 35

Mapletown 20, Avella 6

Montour 24, Central Valley 14

North Hills 22, Hempfield 0

