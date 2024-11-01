Here's how Pennsylvanians can get help paying your heating bills through LIHEAP

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Eligible Pennsylvanians will soon be able to apply for help paying their heating bills this winter through the state's Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP.

The application period for LIHEAP is Nov. 4 through April 4, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services announced on Friday.

"Every Pennsylvanian deserves the dignity and peace of mind of knowing they can heat their homes and keep themselves and their families warm and safe during the darkest and coldest months of the year," said DHS Secretary Val Arkoosh in a news release.

"LIHEAP helps hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians each year by providing cash or crisis grants to help them heat their homes. I encourage anyone who may need help with heating costs this winter to apply for LIHEAP today and keep your home safe through the cold months."

How much are LIHEAP grants?

LIHEAP gives cash grants ranging from $200 to $1,000 directly to a household's utility company or heating fuel provider. The grants don't have to be repaid. Crisis grants are also available for $25 up to $1,000.

Last year, over 300,000 households statewide received more than $113 million in cash benefits and about 115,000 households received $63 million in crisis grants.

Who is eligible for LIHEAP?

Individuals or families are eligible for LIHEAP if their incomes are at or below 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Limit. For an individual, that's a gross income of $22,590 a year. For a family of four, that's a gross yearly income of $46,800.

How do you apply for LIHEAP?

Pennsylvanians can apply for LIHEAP online or by calling 1-866-550-4355. You don't have to know whether you're eligible before you apply.

Households have to apply each year, so even if you have been approved or denied before, the Department of Human Services encourages you to apply again.