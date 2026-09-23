Pennsylvanians eligible for cash payments following settlement with generic drug manufacturers

Did you pay for a generic prescription drug between May 2009 and December 2019?

If so, you may be eligible to receive money from settlements involving some generic drug manufacturers.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office is urging consumers to check out a list of eligible medications and file a claim if they qualify.

The first step is to visit the official settlement website.

Once on the site, you can search for the name of your prescription.

The list includes many commonly prescribed medications, including generic versions of drugs such as albuterol, cipro, prednisone, levothyroxine, and others.

If your medication appears on the list, you may be eligible to file a claim if you bought the drug between May 2009 and December 2019.

While those purchases may have happened years ago, you don't necessarily need an old receipt to file.

The claim form gives eligible consumers two options. One option is to receive an equal share of the available settlement funds among eligible claimants. The second option allows consumers to report an estimate of how much they paid out of pocket for eligible medications.

That second option could result in a larger payment, but consumers may need documentation to support their estimate, such as insurance records.

State attorneys general reached settlements with generic drug manufacturers following allegations that the companies conspired to increase prices for generic prescription drugs.

According to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office, approximately $25 million to $30 million in consumer restitution funds have been recovered so far, with additional settlement money expected.

Consumers who believe they may qualify should check the list and submit a claim before the March 8 deadline.

KDKA Investigates also wants to share a warning for consumers: Make sure you are using the official settlement website.

This is the official site for checking eligibility and filing a claim.

Be cautious of other websites that may appear in search results for "generic drug settlement."

The full list of drugs can be found here.