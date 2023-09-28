Fall foliage report: Moderate summer sets stage for 'very colorful' autumn across Pennsylvania

Fall foliage forecast: When the colors will start popping throughout Western Pennsylvania

Fall foliage forecast: When the colors will start popping throughout Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- October is just around the corner, and the leaves are already starting to change, according to Pennsylvania's first fall foliage report of the season.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said summer rain and moderate temperatures have set the stage for a "very colorful" display.

Fall temperatures have arrived early -- Pittsburgh has been struggling to hit 70 degrees all week -- bringing about some noticeable changes already.

According to the DCNR, trees in the Pittsburgh area are starting to change. A handful of counties bordering New York are approaching their best color already, while the eastern part of the state hasn't seen any change yet.

Forester Dave Planinsek with the Department of Conversation and Natural Resources told KDKA-TV earlier this week that the chlorophyll is beginning to disappear from the leaves, revealing their natural colors.

"In particular, an area to focus on would be the Laurel Highlands," Planinsek said. "So the Laurel Ridge Chestnut Ridge, we're talking about eastern Westmoreland County, Somerset County -- those higher elevations, that's where we're going to see the earliest color development."

If Ohiopyle is your favorite fall foliage getaway, Planinsek said around the second week of October might be the best time.

"The peak color we expect in the Laurel Highlands regions is probably going to be the second or third week in October, and we'll look more towards Halloween for the Pittsburgh region and Washington and Greene counties," Planinsek said.