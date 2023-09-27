Fall foliage forecast: When the colors will start popping throughout Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The first fall foliage map for Pennsylvania comes out tomorrow and the weekend looks like it's going to be ideal to seek out Mother Nature's fall palette!

KDKA's John Shumway is here with a preview of how far, or not so far you might have to go to see the fall foliage.

As you look out the window this morning, you may doubt that the leaves are turning, but Department of Conversation and Natural Resources Forester Dave Planinsek says that the chlorophyll is disappearing from the leaves and revealing their natural colors.

"In particular, an area to focus on would be the Laurel Highlands," Planinsek said. "So the Laurel Ridge Chestnut Ridge, we're talking about Eastern Westmoreland County, Somerset County, those higher elevations that's where we're going to see the earliest color development."

If Ohiopyle is your favorite fall foliage getaway, Planinsek says that around the second week of October might be the best time to get opportunities there.

Planinsek says that a heavy frost or a heavy rainstorm could change things, but right now, the fall show is on.

"The peak color we expect in the Laurel Highlands regions is probably going to be the second or third week in October, and we'll look more towards Halloween for the Pittsburgh region and Washington and Greene counties," Planinsek said.

For now, we're talking about the higher elevations of Westmoreland and Somerset counties as the prime peeping areas.

For state parks that are fairly close like Moraine or Raccoon Creek, you might see a hint of colors coming on, but not quite fully colorful yet.

Planinsek says that those colors might be stronger close towards the end of the month.

We'll see the colors progress up from the south and down from the north, culminating here at the end of October.