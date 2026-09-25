Pennsylvania ranks as one of the worst states for deer-vehicle collisions; here's how drivers can avoid them.

We have officially entered the deer strike danger zone in our region.

Pennsylvania again ranks as one of the worst in the country for deer-vehicle collisions, so how can you protect yourself and avoid having to make an insurance claim?

No doubt, it's extremely expensive to hit a deer, and State Farm said protecting yourself involves ramping up your vigilance because the deer are oblivious.

Forget for a second that they are kind of cute and mostly docile; you hit one, and it gets expensive fast.

"It can be in the $10,000 to $20,000 range," explained State Farm's Jennifer Johnsen-Nazareth.

Johnsen-Nazareth has good reason to track how often fenders and bumpers find deer, saying that between July 2025 and June 2026, there were $1.9 billion in claim repairs. A lot of that $1.9 billion was right here in Pennsylvania.

"Pennsylvania ranks number 4," she explained. "West Virginia ranks number 1 pretty consistently, not a surprise."

Between Pennsylvania and West Virginia on that list are Montana and Wisconsin, but regardless of the rankings, from now until January is the worst time of year, and Johnsen-Nazareth said a little bit of attention behind the wheel can go a long way.

"Typically, deer cross similar locations and at similar times; they have a routine, just like we do," she said.

So, when you see that deer crossing sign, it's not just a guess. Plus, if you're driving in an area where you've seen them before, watch your speed, slow down, and take extra precautions to scan the road.

Johnsen-Nazareth said that deer are out at all hours of the day, but dusk and dawn are the two most common times.

While it might sound cruel, if you do find a deer in your path, don't swerve.

"Swerving can cause a lot more damage and much more significant injury," she explained. "So, hitting a guardrail, a tree, or, God forbid, an oncoming car, that can be much more significant in terms of injuries and damage."

Between 150 and 200 people die each year in our country due to deer-vehicle collisions, mostly from swerving into something. Here in Pennsylvania, 1 out of 64 drivers will hit a deer.

While we're not in "peak" season just yet, it is on the horizon. November is when hunting season begins, and that gets deer running.