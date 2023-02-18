Pennsylvania considering lowering its driving age to 15

Younger drivers could soon get behind wheels in Pennsylvania Younger drivers could soon get behind wheels in Pennsylvania 00:40

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) – Younger drivers could soon get behind the wheel of a car if some Pennsylvania lawmakers get their way.

Lawmakers in Pennsylvania are proposing a bill that would let teenagers get their learner's permit and junior driver's license at 15 years old.

Right now, you have to wait until you're 16 to apply for them.

The lawmakers say lowering the age limit would make it easier for young children to get jobs.

If the bill passes, 15-year-old drivers would have the same training and safety rules that are currently in place for young drivers.