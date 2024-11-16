Bill in Pennsylvania shines light on link between domestic violence and animal abuse

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A bill to extend protection from abuse orders to pets passed the state Senate and is bringing new awareness to the dangerous link between domestic violence and animal abuse and the services available in the Pittsburgh area.

KDKA-TV's Jessica Guay stopped at a local center that has advocates with four paws who are ready to help.

Ari is more than just a cute dog. He works a 9-to-5 job. Ari's mom, Grace Coleman, is also his boss at Crisis Center North.

"He is a wonderful dog. He is so obedient. Ari's very gentle with the children," Coleman said.

Crisis Center North's nationally recognized Paws for Empowerment program turns rescue dogs into canine advocates. It started in 2011 thanks to Coleman's dog Penny, who helped a little boy feel brave enough to go into counseling at the center.

The center's smart dogs use their talents in schools, therapy and the courtroom. Ari enjoys providing comfort to victims.

"Ari goes to magisterial court to assist victims in that courtroom setting. Victims could be sitting across the table from a perpetrator and the distance is very close, and so we felt like a dog could provide the most comfort in those venues," Coleman said.

Ari was invited to Harrisburg this week to teach lawmakers the importance of keeping domestic abuse survivors and their pets together and help move a bill forward.

House Bill 1210 will allow companion animals to be included in protection from abuse orders by giving victims temporary ownership rights. The bill passed in the state Senate on Wednesday and still needs the governor's signature.

"I cannot tell you how many times our advocates have picked up the phone and heard stories about victims who have had their dog's legs broken as a means of control. ... I could tell you horrible story after horrible story of some of the things victims heard. And this bill is going to provide tools for advocates that make pets something more than property," Coleman said.

Crisis Center North also helps victims relocate, find housing, pay for expenses, and thrive — with their pet, whether it's a dog, cat, snake, gerbil or even a horse.

"During a three-year period, we have helped over 350 humans, we have helped over 500 animals, we have provided over 415 nights of emergency shelter to animals in abusive situations," said Coleman.

"Some of the survivors we worked with are leaving only with their dog. And then when they arrive in a new location, the dog may have injuries, may not have had the vet care it needs," she added.

Coleman said the center also educates and trains veterinarians and animal care providers so they can recognize and respond to domestic violence when animals may have been abused.

"They've trained over 1,500 individuals on the intersectionality of human and animal abuse, and that personally delights me because my father was a veterinarian and I know from growing up in a vet clinic how important that is and how many people would come and talk to him about everything," she said.

Coleman calls the bill historic and transforming because it's going to give advocates another tool to protect human survivors and their furry family members.

"Some of these animals are by the side of their owners who may be experiencing abuse, watching them experience that. They may be experiencing that themself, and in some cases, dogs have been known to protect the person. So, the separation is not conscionable for people who have relied on that pet to get through that particular situation," Coleman said.

For anyone experiencing domestic violence, contact Crisis Center North's 24/7 confidential crisis hotline at 412-364-5556 or via the text chat line at 1-877-522-6093 or online chat.

Don't hesitate to call the center for emotional support, to make an appointment or to learn more about their free services.